Aeternity (AE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.97 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $34.19 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,747,947 coins and its circulating supply is 349,927,004 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

