Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

