Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 8.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $53.12. 228,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,029,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after buying an additional 496,458 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

