Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

AFL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

