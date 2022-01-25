AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of AGCO worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $25,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.54. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

