AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get AGF Management alerts:

OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $$6.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. 80 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.