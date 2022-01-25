Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $626,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

A stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.32. 12,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,488. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

