Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 6%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 1,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,094 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

