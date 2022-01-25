Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 131,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,112. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $894.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.