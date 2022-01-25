Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) were down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 68,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 912,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of -0.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

