Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Agrify worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agrify by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agrify during the second quarter worth $1,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agrify by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Agrify during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGFY. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Agrify stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Agrify Co. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

