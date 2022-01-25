AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Up 2.3%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.47 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 190.15 ($2.57). Approximately 184,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 95,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.85 ($2.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 38.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.23.

About AIB Group (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

