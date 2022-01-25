Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $42.47 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $42.47 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00096607 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,691.76 or 1.00080841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00244627 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016433 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00341796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00147841 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006351 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,005,503 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

