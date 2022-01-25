Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.25 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.25 ($3.69) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.30 ($3.75).

AF stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €3.88 ($4.41). 7,246,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($16.65). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

