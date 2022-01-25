Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $277.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.