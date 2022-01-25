Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $282.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

