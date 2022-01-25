Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

NYSE APD opened at $282.81 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

