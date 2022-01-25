Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €150.00 ($170.45) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.31 ($151.49).

Shares of EPA AIR traded down €6.06 ($6.89) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €107.34 ($121.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,524,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €111.07 and its 200-day moving average is €112.45.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

