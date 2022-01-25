Akroma 24 Hour Volume Hits $259.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $84,873.82 and $259.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

