Akumin (TSE:AKU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.82

Shares of Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 6050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKU. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Akumin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.77. The firm has a market cap of C$163.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.