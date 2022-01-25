Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

