Albert Gourley Acquires 110,958 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley acquired 110,958 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £43,273.62 ($58,383.19).

LON:TRR opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30.30 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £94.35 million and a P/E ratio of 46.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.84.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

