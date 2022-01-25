Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,626 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.