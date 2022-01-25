Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper Sells 3,684 Shares

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALBO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 137,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 849,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

