Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CFO Sells $10,350.08 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $10,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simon N.R. Harford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Simon N.R. Harford sold 111 shares of Albireo Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $2,880.45.

Shares of ALBO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,695. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

