Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $42,098.72 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,695. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $501.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

