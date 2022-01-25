Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.67 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $152.17 million and $24.67 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00244096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00077869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00094427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.