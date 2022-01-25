Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 3.6%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.81 and last traded at $60.09. 108,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,498,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,462,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

