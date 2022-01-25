Alerus Financial NA Buys 19,290 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,738,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

