Alerus Financial NA Buys Shares of 22,278 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of CPRT opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

