Alerus Financial NA Grows Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 29.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

