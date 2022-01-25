Alerus Financial NA Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.90.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

