Alerus Financial NA Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

XOM stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

