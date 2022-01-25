Alerus Financial NA Purchases Shares of 3,989 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

Shares of ALGN opened at $474.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

