Algonquin Power & Utilities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,139 put options on the company. This is an increase of 957% compared to the average daily volume of 297 put options.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

