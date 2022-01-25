Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.94. 261,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,365,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $325.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

