Alitas (ALT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.70 Million

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Alitas coin can currently be purchased for about $23.38 or 0.00063497 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alitas has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alitas has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $5.70 million worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alitas

Alitas is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Alitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

