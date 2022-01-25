Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALKT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth about $357,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

