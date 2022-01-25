ALL BEST ICO Price Down 43.8% Over Last Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $51,375.28 and $5,507.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006516 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,823,119 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.