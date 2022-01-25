Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 288,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.90. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

