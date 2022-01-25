Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $2,282,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,120,955 shares of company stock valued at $276,775,919 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

