Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 876.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,834 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.82% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 39.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

