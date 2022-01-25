Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,199,750 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 2,693.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.68% of GreenSky worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 125,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 over the last ninety days. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GSKY stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

