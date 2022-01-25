Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 19,226 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of NiSource worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 14.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 91.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NI opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.