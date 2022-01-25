Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,565 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

