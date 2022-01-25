Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 468,238 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1,194.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,238 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.52% of Intersect ENT worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XENT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $910.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

