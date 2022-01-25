Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Penn National Gaming worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 262,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

