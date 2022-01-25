Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Chemed worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $477.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.