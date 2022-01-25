Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.58 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,298 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

