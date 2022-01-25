Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

